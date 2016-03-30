Defense Africa

By Micah Wells |

Download
Download
DefenseAfrica.com provides in-depth and up-to-date information on all 54 African Armed Forces. The site includes profiles, interviews, blogs, and columns of key African Defense and Security Leaders, in addition to in-depth news, personnel, and military inventory information for each of the 54 African Countries.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size159.78 kB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All