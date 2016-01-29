Quickli bridges the last mile gap between retailers and customers. This new delivery standard easily integrates with your existing business, giving your customers fast & reliable deliveries and you, a competitive edge.You pick the time & destination, Quickli delivers!The detailsPRICING :- Pay per kilometer, without any commitments or fixed costs. No minimums. No set up fees. No kidding.SERVICE :- We mirror your business hours, so we are there when you need us.BILLING :- Sign up, recharge your wallet and we deliver. You decide your monthly spend.Service currently available in Delhi NCR, India