Indusites App -Indus Health Plus is evolving its digital presence, introduces exclusive app for convenience of Indusites. Know the state of your own business and updates on Indusites app.Features: All features of Indusites App Version 1.0 IVP display format change Renewal IVP Sale IVP Incentive Calculator Renewal IVP Incentive Calculator Appointments Pending Appointments Compose Message combined to Inbox facebook/being indusites link indusites.com link Seminar & Training Invite Centre Locator View Map
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.92 MB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g