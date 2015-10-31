The Riga Conference

By ABC idea Ltd |

Download
Download
The Riga Conference is the official mobile app for the The Riga Conference 2016 - annual high-level meeting of local and global security policy-makers and experts that will convene on October 28-29 in Riga, Latvia.This mobile app allows you to:View the agenda, explore sessions and find networking eventsCurate your own personal schedule for easy conference attendanceAccess information on speakers and participantsInteract with real-time feed of all event activity expressing your opinion, asking questions and voting Share your contact information and expand your network
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size9.52 MB
Version1.11.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All