Official mobile app of APEC High Level Dialogue on Inclusive Business event.About High Level Dialogue on Inclusive BusinessBuilding Inclusive Economies, Building a Better World is the theme for APEC 2015. The proposed High Level Dialogue is aligned with this years APEC goals adopted for its strategic work between 2010 and 2020, i.e develop an APEC community in which trade and investment are freer and more open; supply chains are better connected; doing business is cheaper, faster, and easier; and growth is more balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative, and secure.Under this objective, the primary focus in the coming years is to effectively collaborate investing in human capital, fostering productive Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), participation in the regional and global economy, building sustainable and resilient communities, and enhancing regional economic integration. These four priorities are interconnected and emphasize the role of private sector.Cultivating economic growth to be more inclusive is a challenge for most economies in the APEC region. In order to tackle this challenge, specific parts of the private sector must be engaged to generate well paying jobs, as well as, deliver affordable and relevant services for the BoP. Institutions and investors call companies that provide such solutions for the problem of low-income segments, Inclusive Businesses.The proposed High Level Dialogue will be held on the 12th of November 2015 in Makati, Philippines. APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members, APEC Economic Senior Officials, Executives of Companies with Inclusive Business Models, and key public and private stakeholders from the Philippines are encouraged to attend.