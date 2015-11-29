The Vapor Bars first location opened in January 2011 in McKinney, Texas. It was the second brick-and-mortar vape shop to open in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Schell Hammel, owner of The Vapor Bar, had smoked analog cigarettes for 22 years and had struggled to quit after her dying grandfather begged her to stop. She tried her first e-cigarette in 2010 and knew immediately that she had found the answer. After researching and talking to other e-cigarette users, Schell and her family ventured into business opening their own shop, The Vapor Bar. If you have met Schell, you know she never does anything half way. She wanted to put our health and safety first and began implementing precautions to ensure she was providing her customers with the very best products and quality e-liquids. It is important to note that Schell is a huge part of the industry, leading and molding the FDA guidelines on the testing of e-liquids.