Engage your restaurant's customers at the Revel POS terminal with the Revel Customer Display System. Revel's CDS is an interactive, customer-facing screen that displays the details of your customer's order and let's them review their itemized order, add tip, select receipt options, and more. Key Features of Revel Customer Display System for Restaurants: Customers can see itemized order, including totals, discounts and split bills. Easy digital signature screen. Show loyalty reward points and available discounts. Prompted "Add Tip" screen with pre-calculated percentages. Receipt options. Custom imagery, messaging and ads between sales, such as "Weekly Happy Hour" or "New Menu Item". CRM tracking and reports. Offline mode including credit card processing. 24/7 Revel support. Call us at (415) 744-1433 or email info@revelsystems.com to discuss how the Revel CDS can transform your restaurant.