RSMG Business Alliance is an established networking group that welcomes individuals from all professional fields. We host 24 networking lunches, 4 after-hours networking events, and 1 business expo each year, along with our holiday party and post-holiday networking events. RSMG is fueled by a passion to create and nourish positive long-lasting business relationships and provide educational seminars and programs for today's professionals.RSMG is a proud member of the following organizations: Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce, Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and the North Jersey Chamber of Commerce.RSMG is an affiliate of the Springfield Patriot Chamber of Commerce and the Gateway Chamber of Commerce.Features:Location Information: Easily find RSMG Events location with turn-by-turn directions or call us with one touch dialing.Exclusive Offers: Enjoy special offers only available through our mobile app and share them with your friends through Facebook and Twitter.Event Calendar: Stay up to date with promotions, events, and special offers and share them with associates through email, text or your favorite social network.Rewards: Sign up for our rewards program and get free stuff! Best of all, everything you need is right in the app your loyalty card, coupons, rewards and much more.