********************************************************************************************Note: The application is intended to be used by "America Movil (AMX)" only. Please contact your service provider for details. http://www.americamovil.com.mx/amx/en/*********************************************************************************************The Business Communicator for UC-One client is a solution for IP telephony, video telephony, presence and messaging.By adding Business Communicator for UC-One to an iOS platform the service provider can offer its users the most convenient and intuitive interface for multimedia services. Business Communicator for UC-One is a SIP UA client for iPhones, also supporting XMPP, connected to the Internet and BroadCloud IM&P. It also has integration with BroadWorks server platform for various calling features. End-users keep a contact list in the client showing the presence status of their friends, family and colleagues. From this single interface the end-users can easily initiate and receive phone calls, video calls, instant messages. The contact list is the perfect way to start multimedia communication, encouraging the users to smarter and more frequent communication.The client has been developed with the end-user usability and simplicity in mind and has a proven user-friendly design, which iOS users easily recognize.