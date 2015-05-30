The EDD is the app that talks the European Commission's leading forum on international cooperation and development.The app provides cutting-edge interactivity tools for session organisers and forum participants alike. It builds on over twelve years of experience to offer a long list of features that help connect and engage: Participant lists, instant messaging, business card exchanges, lead retrieval, PSA pre-scheduled appointments, matchmaking, community walls and social media integration, Personalised agendas, maps, documents and abstracts, virtual literature racks, notes, personal online briefcases, questionnaires, session feedback, group messaging, attendance tracking, live dashboards, room booking systems, time-activated content and anytime live changes of everything, All kinds of voting and Q&A, session comments, ARS audience response systems.Get in touch with us at app@eudevdays.eu!IMPORTANT - To use this app, you must be a registered EDD2016 participant and in possession of a valid activation code.