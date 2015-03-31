Electricall

Desperate to install CCTV cameras Perhaps you simply want to fix a fuse ElectriCall South Wales are the perfect people to call.Experts in electrical repairs and maintenance, we work within residential and commercial properties across Cardiff.Download our app to:- Get in touch with one click- Share your electrical experience with others- Take a look at the repairs we offer- Request and receive help and advice
