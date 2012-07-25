OrderPortPOS Lite

By OrderPort, LLC |

Download
Download
OrderPort POS provides point-of-sale capabilities on the iPad for sales at winery tasting rooms. It is integrated with OrderPorts complete commerce solution which includes web site, web commerce, mobile commerce, inventory management and wine club administration. It is integrated with the MagTek iDynamo credit card swiper for rapid and secure customer transactions. It also provides peripheral access to the iPad 2s integrated camera. Because OrderPort POS allows the purchase of alcoholic beverages, it carries an adult content warning.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size11.02 MB
Version3.1.5
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

