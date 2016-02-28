Head Of Summit Metro Group

By KitApps |

Download
Download
This App is a temporary platform for the Summit we will have with the colleagues of the different Metro countries. We will use this app for updating the visitors about the agenda, different events, and general information (weather and places of interest).
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size25.97 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All