Explore Southland Log Homes!Key Features * Self Guided Tours: A location-based map will highlight important landmarks on campus and will allow you to easily find your way around. As you approach buildings our tour guide will provide you with important information regarding our programs. * Landmarks and Buildings: Learn more about our programs and explore landmarks via descriptions and rich-multimedia * Custom Walking Tour: Enhance your visit by taking a custom tour and get an up-close look at many of the unique locations* Multimedia: Explore by watching videos and browsing through hundreds of photos * Interactive Panoramas: Browse through a list of interactive 360 panoramas of covering various locations
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size327.3 kB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

