This app provides the most current PVC pipe products available meeting both AWWA and ASTM standards. It is a useful reference tool for consulting, design and utility engineers to ensure the most appropriate PVC pipe classifications are specified for pipe projects and covers PVC pipe for water mains (transmission and distribution), gravity sewers (collectors and interceptors), sewer force mains, reclaimed water, storm sewers and trenchless applications in sizes from 4-60 inches.