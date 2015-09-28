TripBuilder EventMobile is the official mobile application for the FLIK Fall Expo "Own It" taking place in Wayne, NJ and starting September 25, 2015.Use this app to: Easily view event info and more right on your mobile device.Provide your feedback through the built in event survey functionality.Make the most of your time at the FLIK Fall Expo by viewing speaker information, view menu concepts and give us valuable feedbackTake useful information back to your business to help you implement the latest innovationsTweet, post and or share pictures from the event using the hashtag #FLIKownit This TripBuilder EventMobile app is provided at no charge by FLIK. It was designed and developed by TripBuilder Media Inc. If you have any questions, or need any support regarding how to use this app, please submit a Support Ticket (located within the Help icon in the app). To learn more about TripBuilder Media Mobile and Print solutions, please visit www.tripbuildermedia.com, or contact us at 800-525-9745 or at info@tripbuildermedia.com.Content rating: High Maturity