Official app of Startup Village(R), Indias first and only startup incubator based on the PPP model.Situated in Cochin, Startup Village dreams of being the world's largest telecom technology incubator. Chaired by Kris Gopalakrishnan of Infosys, Startup Village is India's largest attempt at incubation and a keystone in the puzzle to create a blueprint of 1000 incubators in India.Preview of the features the app currently offers:Newsfeed: Activity updates from Startup Village, interesting news from all of the incubated startups at Startup Village, links to exciting reads about the startup eco-system in India.Events: The app will carry in-depth information about all of the events at Startup Village and offer event notification support and easy calendar integration.Going forward the app will serve as the official one-stop-shop interface to all incubation related activities at Startup Village.