App conceived to calculate the commercial margin and the markup by applying an elaborate set of discount starting from a list.M&R free is a SMART calculator for the commercial activity, a free version calculator App 2.0M&R app enables to estimates commercial activity profit margin and markup.To be more precise, based on a set of discounts applied on a cost price, M&R estimates the profit margin and the mark up you get from the sale or purchase of any product, goods or service. Moreover, M&R calculates the selling price to get a profit margin or markup. On free version only one discount is available.Begin using the free version to pratice yourself, and after move to the most powerfull gold version.Decover all the potentiality on the support site www.margine-e-ricarico.info/en