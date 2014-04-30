Go Word is a fully featured word processor app, which lets you create and edit Word 97-2010 (.doc & .docx) format files on your iPhone/iPad. It supports advanced character and paragraph formatting, including tables, images, auto-correction, auto-completion, copy/paste and undo/redo. It also has support for tracked changes.SUPERIOR WORD PROCESSINGGo Word gives you the power of a desktop word processor, right on your iPad. It lets you format documents into multiple columns, drag images around the page as the surrounding text flows around, add footnotes and endnotes. You can also collaborate with other Microsoft Word users with its unrivaled support for tracked changes. Review, add, accept and reject textual changes using the easy to use interface.CLOUD SUPPORT.WORD PROCESSOR FEATURES Character formatting, including: - Text and fill color - Bold, Italic, Underline - Font face & Size Paragraph formatting including alignment, line spacing, margins, indenting, bullets and numbering Support for tables, including table creation Support for floating and inline images (inserting from camera roll or pasting from other programs) Support for shapes and floating text boxes Support for textual tracked changes Footnotes, endnotes and comments Multi-column formatting Supports section breaks, page breaks and column breaks View headers and footers Ruler bar with ability to set paragraph margins and tab stops Searching of text within documents Undo and redo, up to 100 undo levels Auto-correction and auto-completion are supported Spell check Copy & Paste, even text and images from other applicationsGENERAL FEATURES Revert to a previous version of a file. Organize files into folders. Email documents as attachments. Print files wirelessly