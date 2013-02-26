6th Annual Womens Private Equity SummitMarch 14 & 15, 2013; The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CaliforniaOn Thursday and Friday, March 14 15, 2013, more than 400 women in private equity, venture capital, real assets, real estate, and infrastructure will gather at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, California for the 6th annual Women's Private Equity Summit. This must-attend event brings together an influential group of senior-level women GPs, LPs, and their advisors to make new connections, nurture existing relationships, and discuss successful strategies for doing business going forward.At this highly-focused business summit, youll participate in thorough, substantive discussions about fundraising, the business of investing, choosing the right opportunities, tricky valuations, managing existing portfolios, entering global markets, navigating relationships between LPs and GPs, realizing exits, and much more. We know youll find the Womens Private Equity Summit to be the ideal setting for serious conversation and exuberant networking; a unique environment for contemplating solutions to todays private equity challenges.Web http://www.womensprivateequitysummit.comThe Womens Private Equity Summit is produced by the Falk Marques Group LLC. Falk Marques Group LLC develops and produces professional conferences for senior-level decision makers in the private equity and alternative investment industries, including the highly successful Womens Private Equity Summit and Womens Alternative Investment Summit. The firms content-rich events are designed to bring together institutional investors, fund managers, and advisors to the industry for an honest exchange of business ideas and information, unmatched deal-making, and invaluable networking.