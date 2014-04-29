This application measures network conditions and judges availability of Ricoh Unified Communication System(*) based on the measurement. The details are followings.The application:1. Measures following network conditions(**).-Network Band width-Data delay-Packet losses-Network port status, open or close, needed for Ricoh Unified Communication System2. Judges availability of Ricoh Unified Communication System based on the measured network conditions, and displays the judgement.3. Can email the network conditions and the judgement to any email address.*Ricoh Unified Communication System is a video conference system by which a user has face-to-face communication with other users, with sharing documents.**Internet connection is needed to use this application.