***This App has been developed and tested on Samsung Galaxy S3. It can also be used on other devices with similar screen size resolution.***If you're a small business owner or a freelancer, who wants to send invoices and estimates while you're on the job, Invoice is an easy to use app for you. Invoice allows you to manage and send estimates and invoices on the go. The intuitive interface allows you to produce invoices in just a minute wherever you may be. Further, the app provides you with a range of professional invoice styles to choose from. Simply tab on the style and choose the one you like. Taxes and totals are automatically calculated for you. So there's no extra work. Just add your invoice items and Invoice Suite does the rest. You also get paid faster. Simply tap e-mail, to send your invoice to clients instantly and get paid faster. Alternatively, you can email the invoice to yourself. You can print the invoice on your printer. You can also locally save the invoice as a file, and re-use it with minimal changes. Choosing a small business invoice app has never been easier.Looking forward to hearing from you at enroll@tickervalue.comContent rating: Everyone