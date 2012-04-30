Leschaco T&T

By Lexzau, Scharbau GmbH & Co. KG |

Download
Download
Track your shipments with your LESCHACO App. Access your shipment details directly via your mobile worldwide. The LESCHACO T&T App comes with the following features: tracking of shipment with various reference types B/L No Container No Leschaco Ref P.O. No Shippers Reference shipment details like vessel | carrier or order type
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size1.29 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All