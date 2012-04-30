Track your shipments with your LESCHACO App. Access your shipment details directly via your mobile worldwide. The LESCHACO T&T App comes with the following features: tracking of shipment with various reference types B/L No Container No Leschaco Ref P.O. No Shippers Reference shipment details like vessel | carrier or order type
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.29 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.