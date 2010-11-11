RealEstateManager New Listing-module

By OrdaSoft |

Module to display the Real Estate items(flat, house) from RealEastateManager Features: In this module version you have the following additions and options: - Added sh404SEF compatibility to the Real Estate Items titles - Show Vertical/Horizontal - Show/Hide Covers - Show/Hide Description - Show/Hide Author - Set Cover Height - Choose how many Real Estate Items to display in the list - Choose sorting by added/edited
LicenseFree
File Size3.27 kB
Version1.5
Operating System Windows Server 2008 Windows Me Windows Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows XP

