Module to display the Real Estate items(flat, house) from RealEastateManager Features: In this module version you have the following additions and options: - Added sh404SEF compatibility to the Real Estate Items titles - Show Vertical/Horizontal - Show/Hide Covers - Show/Hide Description - Show/Hide Author - Set Cover Height - Choose how many Real Estate Items to display in the list - Choose sorting by added/edited
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.27 kB
|Version
|1.5
|Operating System
|Windows Server 2008 Windows Me Windows Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows XP