CardioLog is an innovative cross-platform solution for enterprise portal analytics and business process analytics (BPA). Providing much more than common Clickstream analysis, CardioLog offers valuable, in-depth usage reports thanks to its integration with the SharePoint 2010, 2007 and 2003, and other portal's unique object model, hierarchical structure, metadata, user groups, user profiles and action types. Hence, CardioLog allows for monitoring and control over portal activity, business processes and knowledge management. With CardioLog, customers can maximize ROI from portal investment and assure a successful deployment of the portal and its connected applications. CardioLog enables a more streamlined and efficient use by staff, reduces headcount as well as improves employee, customer and trading partner productivity and satisfaction. Being a cross-platform solution, CardioLog offers tracking and reporting features for a variety of environments: enterprise portals, commercial applications, software environments and LDAP-based applications. Moreover, CardioLog can track complete enterprise business processes that span multiple software packages, technology environments, business units and human behaviors.