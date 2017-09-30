RSA SecurID Software Token

Protect your company's most sensitive networked information and data with RSA SecurID two-factor authentication. RSA SecurID two-factor authentication is based on something you have (a software token installed in the Token app) and something you know (an RSA SecurID PIN), providing a more reliable level of user authentication than reusable passwords. After you install the Token app, you separately import a software token. With the token installed, the app generates one-time passwords (OTPs). You use your PIN and the current OTP to access protected resources, such as your VPN client. You never need to carry a separate hardware token. RSA SecurID administrators can rapidly and securely deploy software tokens to iOS devices. Users can import a token with one tap or by scanning a QR Code. Your company must have: RSA Authentication Manager or the RSA SecurID Authentication Engine API for software token provisioning and user authentication. RSA SecurID Software Token seeds.
LicenseFree
File Size33.78 MB
Version2.3.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iPad2Wifi, iPad23G, iPhone4S, iPadThirdGen, iPadThirdGen4G, iPhone5, iPodTouchFifthGen, iPadFourthGen, iPadFourthGen4G, iPadMini, iPadMini4G, iPhone5c, iPhone5s, iPadAir, iPadAirCellular, iPadMiniRetina, iPadMiniRetinaCellular, iPhone6, iPhone6Plus, iPadAir2, iPadAir2Cellular, iPadMini3, iPadMini3Cellular, iPodTouchSixthGen, iPhone6s, iPhone6sPlus, iPadMini4, iPadMini4Cellular, iPadPro, iPadProCellular, iPadPro97, iPadPro97Cellular, iPhoneSE, iPhone7, iPhone7Plus, iPad611, iPad612, iPad71, iPad72, iPad73, iPad74

