Protect your company's most sensitive networked information and data with RSA SecurID two-factor authentication. RSA SecurID two-factor authentication is based on something you have (a software token installed in the Token app) and something you know (an RSA SecurID PIN), providing a more reliable level of user authentication than reusable passwords. After you install the Token app, you separately import a software token. With the token installed, the app generates one-time passwords (OTPs). You use your PIN and the current OTP to access protected resources, such as your VPN client. You never need to carry a separate hardware token. RSA SecurID administrators can rapidly and securely deploy software tokens to iOS devices. Users can import a token with one tap or by scanning a QR Code. Your company must have: RSA Authentication Manager or the RSA SecurID Authentication Engine API for software token provisioning and user authentication. RSA SecurID Software Token seeds.
