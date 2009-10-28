Designed to meet the needs of enterprise and government, BlackBerry Enterprise Server is designed for organizations that have an on-premise email server and require a high level of IT control. BlackBerry Enterprise Server can be run in environments alongside BlackBerry Enterprise Server Express for organizations that only have a sub-set of users that require advanced IT management.
|License
|Purchase
|Version
|5.0
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows
|System Requirements
|Microsoft Exchange or Windows Small Business Server