BlackBerry Enterprise Server

By BlackBerry Limited |

Designed to meet the needs of enterprise and government, BlackBerry Enterprise Server is designed for organizations that have an on-premise email server and require a high level of IT control. BlackBerry Enterprise Server can be run in environments alongside BlackBerry Enterprise Server Express for organizations that only have a sub-set of users that require advanced IT management.
LicensePurchase
Version5.0
Operating System Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsMicrosoft Exchange or Windows Small Business Server

