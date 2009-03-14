iCafeMonitor is made for quick and easy use and has the following characteristics: Creation of unlimited number of user's, for each employee in the company; Creation of unlimited number of workstations (computers), which will be controlled by the ICafe monitor. If you have ICafe client installed on your computer, it is controlled by the Monitor directly, such as opening and closing, sending commands for restart, log on and log off, sending messages between the client and the monitor and reverse; Charge on prepaid or postpaid.