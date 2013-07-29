Accept credit cards on-the-go, anywhere, anytime, based upon the needs of your business!Genius EX is a mobile credit card processing application which gives you the ability to accept credit card transactions anywhere your business takes you. You can choose to swipe credit cards with the included headset jack card reader, or key in the transaction right into your mobile device.Key capabilities include:Secure, encrypted transactionsSwipe or key in credit cards with your mobile deviceFree head set jack card reader includedConfigurable, automatic tax rate added to each transactionProcess refundsRun real-time transaction reportsSupports the MagTek & IDTech card readersAbout Merchant Warehouse:Leading provider of payment technologies and merchant services; BBB A+ RatingAward winning customer service and technical support, 24/7/365Low cost guarantee for merchant services Full suite of credit card processing and payment acceptance solutionsMerchant Warehouse is a recognized leader in payment acceptance solutions and merchant services. With Merchant Warehouse, merchants, agents, POS developers and VARs can achieve strategic business advantage through the delivery of current and emerging payment, offer and program solutions and merchant services that dramatically enhance the merchant-customer experience. The companys new Genius Customer Engagement Platform enables businesses to always connect with customers in the most important place the sale. Merchant Warehouse is one of the fastest growing payment technology companies in North America. To learn more about our merchant account services or the iPhone Credit Card Processing ApplicationCall for a quote: 800-941-6557Or apply online: http://merchantwarehouse.com/