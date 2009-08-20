StrategyExplorer is a tool for planning option spreads and stock hedging strategies. It plots intrinsic option values and profit profile vs. underlying stock price for any combination of a stock and up to three options drawn on that stock. Twenty popular strategies are predefined, including synthetics, straddles, strangles, butterflies, covered, protective, bracketed, and arbitrage spreads. All options are assumed to expire on the same day. StrategyExplorer is great for constructing ratio spreads and learning the most popular combinations, but it does not consider volatility of the underlying stock, dividends, or the time value of money. To move from planning a spread to truly evaluating its profitability, you need more data. NillaHedge captures/downloads needed data for evaluation in its HedgeExplorer, where you can scroll through alternatives three or four times per second, reviewing profit profiles as fast as your video game training allows. Version 2008.10 may include unspcified updates, enhancements, and bug fixes.