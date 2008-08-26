Tankup Manager for Pocket PC is a freeware Windows Pocket PC application for recording and managing vehicle fuel ups, maintenance, and repairs for up to 10 vehicles. It provides fuel economy and operating cost statistics along with maintenance reminders. It accepts vehicle usage based on odometer readings in miles or kilometers for typical road vehicles and also in engine hours for other types of vehicles. Fuel amounts can be entered in US gallons, liters, or Imperial gallons. Fuel economy statistics can be displayed in MPG or L/100km (GPH or LPH for engine hour based vehicles). This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.