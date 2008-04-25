Speereo Voice Mailer for Windows Mobile Devices is a voice operated program featuring basic operations with e-mail messages, sorting by various parameters and unique function of creating audio e-mail message. With intuitive one-button speech interface any operations with mail take seconds. Send, delete, and sort your letters with simple voice commands. Enjoy your newly obtained free time by avoiding the mess with small keyboard or stylus just talk. From now on you can send audio e-mail message at any moment. Just press the Record button and say as much as you need. Press it again to say Send and - Vuala, message sent. You can always paint a graph with a stylus and write important data like e-mail in traditional way. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.