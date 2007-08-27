ScreenShareS60 is a tool which allows you to share the screen of your phone with other users via a bluetooth connection. ScreenShareS60 is ideal for sharing pictures or showing a demo of the latest S60 software application you installed on your phone. Show details by moving a special arrow pointer! In camera mode ScreenShareS60 allows you to take and share pictures of documents, objects, your computer screen or turns your phone into a genuine phonecam for remote vieving of moving images. Various sharing modes, formats and qualities can be selected.