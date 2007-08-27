ScreenShareS60 (Nokia N70/N73)

By TerraMobilis |

ScreenShareS60 is a tool which allows you to share the screen of your phone with other users via a bluetooth connection. ScreenShareS60 is ideal for sharing pictures or showing a demo of the latest S60 software application you installed on your phone. Show details by moving a special arrow pointer! In camera mode ScreenShareS60 allows you to take and share pictures of documents, objects, your computer screen or turns your phone into a genuine phonecam for remote vieving of moving images. Various sharing modes, formats and qualities can be selected.
LicenseFree
File Size43.53 kB
Version1
Operating System Symbian Mobile
System RequirementsSymbian OS Series 60

