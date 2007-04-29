Caxtior

By Actirone |

Caxtior is a global solution build for managing of cyber space based on Open Source technologies. It have all the functionalities for managing alls the activities of a cyber espace: o customer management o application launching management o checking of credential o catalogue commercial (offers, services) o invoice/edition/payment o general accounting. Its architecture is build under two components: o a client named: Caxtior Cyber Agent which installed under a Windows OS o a server named: Caxtior Application Server. It's a Web application for the management of alls functionalities and activities. It can be installed on a Windows OS as well a Linux OS.
