Collanos team-enables computers. Collanos helps information-overloaded teams with software that enables easy access, updating and sharing of team knowledge via peer-to-peer synchronization, online and offline. Collanos Workplace base version is free. Collaboration has never been more simple, secure and practical. Within minutes you can be sharing documents, having online discussions, and managing tasks, all in a single, consolidated space. Version 1.3.0.4 includes unspecified updates.