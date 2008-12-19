Produce unique, information rich, vivid solutions for enhanced creative thinking and compelling presentations. Smooth curves and colorful pictures create powerful images for your brain to remember. The information stored in your mind map is compact and meaningful, allowing you to see the important issues, organize your thoughts, and solve problems quickly and effortlessly. The solutions are effective, and can be presented using pictures or text.
|Price
|USD149
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|14.26 MB
|Version
|4.6.0
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows XP/Vista