NovaMind Pro

By NovaMind

Produce unique, information rich, vivid solutions for enhanced creative thinking and compelling presentations. Smooth curves and colorful pictures create powerful images for your brain to remember. The information stored in your mind map is compact and meaningful, allowing you to see the important issues, organize your thoughts, and solve problems quickly and effortlessly. The solutions are effective, and can be presented using pictures or text.
PriceUSD149
LicenseFree to try
File Size14.26 MB
Version4.6.0
Operating System Windows Vista Windows Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista

