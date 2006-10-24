This small program will monitor any Windows folder and launch a selected program, file, macro. when a file in that directory (or one of its subdirectories, if you choose) is created, renamed, deleted, or changed (depending on the criteria you select). DirectIT is great for monitoring activity on a server, shared drive or automating a directory related process.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|257.12 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/2000/XP/Vista, .NET 2.0 Framework.