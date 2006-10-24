DirectIT Directory Monitor

By WebAddressLive

Download
Download
This small program will monitor any Windows folder and launch a selected program, file, macro. when a file in that directory (or one of its subdirectories, if you choose) is created, renamed, deleted, or changed (depending on the criteria you select). DirectIT is great for monitoring activity on a server, shared drive or automating a directory related process.
LicenseFree
File Size257.12 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows 98 Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 98/2000/XP/Vista, .NET 2.0 Framework.

