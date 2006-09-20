Project Time

By Shady Beach Software |

Download
Download
Project Time is an application designed for keeping track of projects, tasks and clients. This program will help you keep track of your billing hours for each project and task. Project Time allows the user to create as many projects that is needed. Each project is connected with a client. Enter the Project, add the client information, add an unlimited number of task to each project.
PriceUSD6.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size70.63 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows Mobile 2003 SE Windows Mobile 2003 Mobile Pocket PC 2002
System RequirementsPocket PC/Windows Mobile 2003/2003 SE

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All