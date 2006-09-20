Project Time is an application designed for keeping track of projects, tasks and clients. This program will help you keep track of your billing hours for each project and task. Project Time allows the user to create as many projects that is needed. Each project is connected with a client. Enter the Project, add the client information, add an unlimited number of task to each project.
|Price
|USD6.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|70.63 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows Mobile 2003 SE Windows Mobile 2003 Mobile Pocket PC 2002
|System Requirements
|Pocket PC/Windows Mobile 2003/2003 SE