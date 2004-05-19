Product Designer 2003 is a powerful and very easy to use product requirements management application that allows product managers, project managers, development leads, consultants, and IT professionals to improve the way software and hardware requirements are captured. You can manage requirements throughout the product lifecycle (PLM) or Application Lifecycle (ALM) from product definition to product release. Product Designer 2003 can export requirements to Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft Project. Benefits of Product Designer 2003 include: faster time to market, increased revenue recognition, reduced risk in the product development process, and increased efficiency throughout the product lifecycle process. This Service Pack features key new features, including: File Attachments, Hyperlink Attachments, Document Locking, Column Sorting, and over 50 new usability improvements.