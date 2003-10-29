Job Task Tracker helps manage the tasks your employees are assigned to perform for contracted jobs. The program allows you to enter the builders you service, with the plans and tasks each builder builds, with the ability to enter the custom options that can be attached to specific lot / blocks. Jobs are created for the builders and plans are attached to lot / blocks for each phase you are contracted to work on. The program manages tasks assigned to jobs using pre-configured Master Task lists with cost-tracking at the job, lot/block, and task level. Each task can be assigned a start / end date and employee, which can be used for scheduling purposes per job. When tasks are completed a user enters the completed tasks into the timecard module. Timecard reports are generated and can be used for processing payroll through your software.