There's a 'PWord' and a 'PExcel' on your Pocket PC, so why not a PNotepad? This handy editor functions similarly to Windows Notepad. Files are saved as pure text, without any formatting. In addition to the basic text editing options such as find and replace, wrap lines, and font selection, there are many advanced features as well, such as bookmarks, full screen edit, tree view file explorer, and customizable auto-complete. PNotepad has numerous advantages over PWord, such as being able to close a document without saving the changes, and opening files in a new window. PNotepad can open any text file, even if it doesn't have a TXT or DOC extension. This makes it great as an all-around utility for reading and editing your PC documents when the original program doesn't run on a Pocket PC.