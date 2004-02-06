RepliGo uses advanced document understanding technology to convert, compress, and transfer virtually any PC-based document onto your Palm OS handheld. This includes Microsoft Office documents such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Adobe PDF files, Web pages and hundreds of other formats. Documents maintain their original look and feel on your Palm OS device by preserving fonts, charts, graphs, images and tables during the conversion process. Once on your device, RepliGo Viewer allows documents to be easily viewed, printed, and shared with others. RepliGo Viewer includes zooming capabilities and an innovative flowed view of your document which allows you to read long documents in a small amount of space. New features of version 2.0 include text searches, bookmarks, 24-bit image conversion, categories, live hyperlinks, enhanced Internet Explorer integration, improved file management.