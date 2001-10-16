OmniSolve

By LandWare |

Download
Download
OmniSolve has been designed specifically for real estate, retailing, and business professionals who need to use their Pocket PC units to make fundamental financial decisions quickly and accurately. OmniSolve employs a 'form filling' metaphor to provide you with a rich problem solving environment that is unparalleled in its ease of use, power and flexibility. The applications menu provides access to 10 different calculation forms. In addition, a finance calculator that can operate in either SAN or RPN modes is also part of the package. Features: Time and Money Calculations, Currency conversions, Amortization, Effective and Nominal interest rate conversions, Canadian Mortgages, Date calculations, Investment analysis, Retail-style percentage calculations, Unit conversions.
PriceUSD24.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.04 MB
Version1.1
Operating System Mobile Pocket PC 2000
System RequirementsWindows CE 3.0, 150K RAM

