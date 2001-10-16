OmniSolve has been designed specifically for real estate, retailing, and business professionals who need to use their Pocket PC units to make fundamental financial decisions quickly and accurately. OmniSolve employs a 'form filling' metaphor to provide you with a rich problem solving environment that is unparalleled in its ease of use, power and flexibility. The applications menu provides access to 10 different calculation forms. In addition, a finance calculator that can operate in either SAN or RPN modes is also part of the package. Features: Time and Money Calculations, Currency conversions, Amortization, Effective and Nominal interest rate conversions, Canadian Mortgages, Date calculations, Investment analysis, Retail-style percentage calculations, Unit conversions.