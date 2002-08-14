Focus+

Focus+ is a versatile depth-of-field calculator for photographers. Designed for quick use in the field, it allows you to display hyperfocal distance and near/far or front/back distances tabulated by aperture, as well as allowing you to compute optimum focus distance and aperture for specified near/far distances. You can also create a database of all your lenses. This updated version supports a focal length multiplier (for digicams) and is Palm OS 5.0 ready.
PriceUSD14.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size21.16 kB
Version1.61
Operating System Palm OS 3.x Mobile Palm OS 4.x
System RequirementsPalm OS 3.0

