Focus+ is a versatile depth-of-field calculator for photographers. Designed for quick use in the field, it allows you to display hyperfocal distance and near/far or front/back distances tabulated by aperture, as well as allowing you to compute optimum focus distance and aperture for specified near/far distances. You can also create a database of all your lenses. This updated version supports a focal length multiplier (for digicams) and is Palm OS 5.0 ready.