Lumi HD wallet is the most secure, easy-to-use Bitcoin wallet that suits both new and advanced users. It bundles user friendly design and high-end functionality that stand out it among all others existing bitcoin wallets.TRULY PRIVATEPrivate keys are under client control, they are never sent or stored outside of your device.TOTALY ANONYMOUSThere is no need to provide any personal information and no registration required. Privacy is essential to us.EXTREMELY SECURELumi is an HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet. This means that a unique address is generated every time you send or receive funds, making your transaction activity and total balance much harder to track, and keeping your financial business yours. There's no need to back up each address separately, all of them can always be restored using your wallet's 12-word mnemonic phrase.SMOOTHLY DESIGNEDSimplicity, user friendly design and fast onboarding make the application easy-to-use. You can send and receive bitcoins in just a few clicks.