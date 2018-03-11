MT Trade is a trading app that lets you buy and sell digital currencies on the MT Forex platform. Get live quotes of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Use this trusted Forex broker to start trading currencies for profit.** ** ** Features ** ** **** This trading app's well-designed user interface makes it easy to navigate the cryptocurrency market!** Helpful financial tools give you all the knowledge that you need to prepare a viable trading plan!** Our secure & dependable servers let you buy & sell virtual currencies with complete satisfaction!** Monitor real-time quotes of major cryptocurrencies & over 250 other financial instruments!** Oversee the performance of your digital currencies & trends in the market with customized portfolios!** Get breaking news alerts about the stocks you follow to stay on top of the cryptocurrency market!The Forex market operates 24/7. It's the largest and most liquid market in the world. Digital currencies have added a fascinating element to currency trading. Decentralized valuation is a major advantage of trading Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Dash, and Bitcoin Cash. This Forex trading streams the live rates of all major digital currencies and over 250 global indices.The prices of cryptocurrencies are determined in the markets that they're traded in by means of supply and demand. The price of digital currencies changes often. This volatility can work to your advantage if you buy low and sell high with this trading app. Use the Charts feature to determine trends in the prices of cryptocurrencies over different time frames.There are no transaction costs when you trade virtual currencies because no banks or clearing agencies are involved in the transactions. Every Bitcoin transaction is recorded digitally on public networks. In this trading app, follow the live rates of interesting cryptocurrencies with your Favorites list.In the Forex market, trading cryptocurrencies allows brokers to offer high leverage for Bitcoin trades. Leverage is a loan provided to the investor by the broker. The ability to use high leverage can result in substantial profits when you use this trading app.The security of trading Bitcoin, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin is phenomenal. You aren't required to reveal your name or credit card to withdraw or deposit money in Bitcoin transactions. This trading app lets you trade with complete anonymity. You're only linked with an electronic address.The absence of global boundaries is another important advantage of trading Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Dash on the Forex market. Geographical boundaries don't exist if two traders want to complete a transaction. Start buying and selling digital currencies for big profits with MT Trade.