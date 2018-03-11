Securely access your Lincoln Federal Savings Bank account from your Android device any time you are connected to the internet. Sign in conveniently with your online banking credentials or sign up for access.Features- View Accounts: Review account balances and account transaction history.- View Check Images: View images of your checks.- Transfer Funds: Move money between your accounts.- Loan Payments: Make loan payments.- Profile: Manage your contact information with the bank.- Branch Locator: Find our nearest location.- Feedback: Let us know how it is working for you.Android is a trademark of Google, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a service mark of Google.