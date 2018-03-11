Bank securely with Liberty Bank for Savings' Mobile Banking App. Check balances, pay bills, deposit checks, transfer funds, and find branch and ATM locations all from your Android. Available to all Liberty Bank personal banking customers enrolled in Online Banking, the App is easily accessed by using your existing Liberty Bank Online Banking username and password. View our Privacy Policy at libertybank.com/privacy.FEATURES-Track any Liberty Bank Online Banking account-View account balances-See recent account activity-Pay bills-Deposit checks-Make or receive person-to-person payments (Popmoney)-Transfer funds between accounts-Track payments and depositsFIND LOCATIONS AND CONTACT US-Find the closest Liberty Bank branch-Find the nearest surcharge-free ATM* The Liberty Bank Mobile Banking app is available only with a qualifying Liberty Bank account. The Liberty Bank mobile app is complimentary, however message and data rates may apply. Please check your plan for details. Carrier plan may limit access outside the U.S. Liberty Bank cannot be held responsible for the availability or speed of your mobile phone service provider's network. Mobile network or WIFI connection required.If you are a customer and are not currently enrolled in Liberty Bank's Mobile Banking service, please visit www.libertybank.com to enroll or learn more.Liberty Bank has branches in Chicago, Park Ridge and Lincolnwood, Illinois.