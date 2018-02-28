Citi Private Bank In View is uniquely designed for Citi Private Bank Clients. This digital engagement experience provides a comprehensive view of accounts. It enables clients to explore their portfolios in detail, analyze and compare metrics and move funds, with just a tap, pinch or swipe. This represents the start of a journey to provide a Private Bank that is more open, transparent and collaborative, delivering a more personalized and engaging client experience.
|License
|Free
|Version
|1.0.2
|Operating System
|Android