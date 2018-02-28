Trade Tracker

By Christian D'Alonzo

A simple tool to manage and organize your stock and crypto orders.Upcoming functionality:- Add daily trading notes to refer back to- Compare your order timing to others- Charts show your position in the day/week/month at time of order placement- Link a strategy to an order- See the impact the order has on your current holdings and portfolio- Export to CSV- Link your trading platform for automated entries- Get statistical advice based on your order patterns and results
LicenseFree
Version1.001
Operating System Android

